“I Remember You,” a two-day photography exhibition opening in Paris on Friday, November 10, and will highlight original work shot on iPhone 15 Pro Max celebrating the intersection of photography and nostalgia.

According to Apple, the collective work of artists Malin Fezehai, Karl Hab, Vivien Liu, Mika Ninagawa, and Stefan Ruiz “incorporates people, places, and things that move them, exploring the transience of their most precious memories and the power of photography to preserve them” and “in doing so, they showcase the utility, ease of use, and image quality enabled by the impressive capabilities of the camera system on their iPhone 15 Pro Max.”

“‘I Remember You’ brings together five photographers who share their deeply personal conceptions of memory, connection, and nostalgia,” explains Isolde Brielmaier, Ph.D., the exhibition’s curatorial advisor. “It is a moving glimpse of life, preserved in time.”

Read more about the event and the artists featured by clicking here.

