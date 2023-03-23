Michael Stuhlbarg is set to join Matt Damon and Casey Affleck in The Instigators for Apple Original Films, reports Deadline. Hong Chau and Paul Walter Hauser are also on board, with Doug Liman aboard to direct.

Deadline notes that Stuhlbarg is coming off the second season of the Showtime series, “Your Honor,” on which he co-stars opposite Bryan Cranston. He was also recently seen in the HBO limited series “The Staircase” and the MGM film “Bones and All.”

About ‘The Instigators’

The film follows two thieves who go on the run with the help of one of their therapists after a robbery goes awry. The script was penned by Chuck MacLean and Affleck and was developed by Robinov, Graham and Casey Affleck.

