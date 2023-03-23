Webex by Cisco has announced multi-window support on Apple’s iPad for Webex Meetings.

This feature gives users the ability to pop out shared content like presentations from the Webex Meetings screen and get a focused view of the enlarged content separately on a different window on iPad or on a connected desktop display.

Cisco’s EVP & GM of Security and Collaboration Jeetu Patel says multi-windows for iPad enables people to multitask easier by allowing them to use various work apps like Webex Meetings, notes, calendar and email simultaneously within their Webex Meeting app for iPads. Before, users had to use picture-in-picture on iPad and work across screens, now users can chat on one screen and focus on the popped-out content side-by-side.

