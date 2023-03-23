Apple is considering bidding for the rights to a range of English football (that’s soccer to American) games, Bloomberg reports.

For instance, the tech giant wants to stream the English Premier League in the United Kingdom, among other lower league matches run by the English Football League.

The article — quoting unnamed “people familiar with the situation” — says the talks for the rights are private. If Apple went ahead with the plan, it would become the fourth major player in contention to purchase domestic broadcasting rights for top-flight soccer, notes MacRumors.

Such a move would continue Apple’s expansion into soccer. In June 2022 Apple and Major League Soccer (MLS) announced that the Apple TV app will be the exclusive destination to watch every single live MLS match beginning in 2023.

Apple said this partnership is a historic first for a major professional sports league, and will allow fans around the world to watch all MLS, Leagues Cup, and select MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches in one place — without any local broadcast blackouts or the need for a traditional pay TV bundle.

