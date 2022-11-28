Following multiple accounts of Apple’s union-busting efforts, AppleTogether campaigners are considering a class action lawsuit, and are asking Apple Store staff to report incidents, reports AppleInsider.

This is a tweet from AppleTogether: Are you experiencing union-busting in your Apple store? Aggressive, anti-union talk during your daily downloads? Pulled aside and intimidated about organizing?If so, fill out this anonymous survey and let us know. A class action lawsuit is in the works.

Apple Together is a group of Apple employees that formerly used the #AppleToo moniker to air grievances about workplace conditions, harassment, and sexism at Apple. The organization describes itself as “Apple workers in retail corporate, and AppleCare uniting to change” the company.

