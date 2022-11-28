According to LeaksApplePro, the 2023 updates of the 14-inch and MacBook Pros will be “worth the wait.”

From the tweet: Better speeds, better battery life, less heat… sounds like a pretty nice product update for me. No design or I/O changes though.

Regarding the updates of the MacBook Pros, Apple’s next-generation 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips will be equipped with “very high-bandwidth, high-speed RAM,” according to information shared by MacRumors Forums member Amethyst last month.

The current 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are equipped with LPDDR5 RAM from Samsung, with the M1 Pro chip providing up to 200 GB/s of memory bandwidth and the M1 Max chip topping out at 400 GB/s. As noted by MacRumors, on a speculative basis, it is possible that the next MacBook Pro models could be equipped with Samsung’s latest LPDDR5X RAM for up to 33% increased memory bandwidth with up to 20% less power consumption. This would result in up to 300 GB/s memory bandwidth for the M2 Pro and up to 600 GB/s for the M2 Max.

Released in October 2021, current MacBook Pro models sport 5nm M1 Pro and M1 Max processors. Upcoming models will almost certainly pack M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, which some reports have said will be the first 3nm Apple Silicon processors.

