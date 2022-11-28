Apple has announced that it’s opening a new retail store at the American Dream shopping mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Saturday, December 3, at 11 a.m. local time.

The store is located at 1 American Dream Way, Space D228, East Rutherford, NJ 07073. This will be Apple’s 11th retail store in the state. The tech giant operates over 520 retail stores worldwide.

American Dream is a retail and entertainment complex in the Meadowlands Sports Complex. It has approximately 200 tenants.

