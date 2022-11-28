Apple has been granted a patent (number 11507257) for “user interfaces for reporting incidents.” It involves reporting traffic problems directly in the company’s Maps application.

About the patent

In the patent Apple notes that user interaction with electronic devices has increased significantly in recent years. These devices can be devices such as computers, tablet computers, televisions, multimedia devices, mobile devices, and the like.

Apple says that, in some circumstances, users wish to view and/or report information about incidents associated with a (e.g., physical) location, for example using a maps application. Apple wants its devices to provide a user with user interfaces for performing such actions associated with a location.

Summary of the patent

Here’s Apple’s abstract of the patent: “In some embodiments, an electronic device displays user interfaces for viewing information about and/or for reporting information about incidents of different types associated with a (e.g., physical) location.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related