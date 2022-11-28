Apple ranks third on Indeed’s list of the “25 most flexible companies.” The list rates companies on their ability “to change or be changed easily according to the situation.”

Apple gets a score of 73 (out of 100) on the Work Happiness component (“Do people feel happy at work most of the time?”), Learning (“Do people feel they often learn something at work?”), and Inclusion (“Do people feel their work environment is inclusive and respectful of everyone?”). Those scores are above average, high, and high, respectively.

Ahead of Apple on the list are Intuit and Google. After Apple the rest of the top 25 companies are Dell, Delta, Cisco Systems, Microsoft, Boozoe Allen Hamilton, Northrop Grumman, Nike, IBM, SpartanNash, United Airlines, Johnson & Johnson, Intel, Marriott International, American Airlines, Capital One, Southwest Airlines, American Express, Edward Jones, Merck, KBR, Lockheed Martin, and JP Morgan & Chase.

Indeed’s Work Happiness Score has over 10 million surveys completed. Indeed, a job search site, compiled this list by including companies that are members of the 2021 Fortune 500 Index with 1,500+ data points. These companies are the most highly rated on “flexibility” between September 2021 – September 2022.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related