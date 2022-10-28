Apple TV+ has released the trailer for new audio series “Little America: The Official Podcast,” hosted by Kumail Nanjiani, a nonfiction exploration of the immigrant experience in America, premiering Thursday, November 3.

Each of the audio series’ eight episodes features a different journalist who shares a unique story, from the weird and humorous to the gut-wrenching and poignant. The podcast complements the scripted Apple TV+ “Little America” series, executive produced by Nanjiani, which returns for its second season on December 9 with eight all-new stories.

“Little America: The Official Podcast” will feature journalists including Shereen Marisol Meraji, Avery Trufelman, Davy Rothbart, Hannah Kingsley-Ma, Albert Samaha and more, with subjects including a Vietnamese mentalist, a Yugoslavian wedding officiant, a Japanese food engineer, an Ethiopian dog trainer and State Representative Angelica Rubio, the daughter of Mexican immigrants, among others.

The podcast will debut with three episodes and new ones will debut weekly on Thursdays on Apple Podcasts and via RSS at https://apple.co/LittleAmericaPod.

“Little America: The Official Podcast” is produced in conjunction with the Vox Media Podcast Network. Executive producers are Nishat Kurwa and Josh Bearman.

About Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts is available for free in over 170 countries and regions on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod and HomePod mini, CarPlay, iTunes on Windows, Amazon Alexa and other smart speakers and car systems. More information is available at apple.com/apple-podcasts.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related