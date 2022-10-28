According to the IDC Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, 71.1 million smartphones shipped in China in the third quarter of 2022, down 11.9% year-on-year (YoY). The decline was narrower than the previous two quarters despite the continued weak demand.

IDC says the market saw its first quarter-on-quarter growth of 6% in the year, partly supported by Apple’s iPhone 14 series and Huawei’s Mate 50 series.

Apple was the only top 5 vendor that achieved growth from the previous year. The new iPhone 14 Pro series was more better received than the base iPhone 14 models as the latter has limited upgrades, according to IDC. Furthermore, the iPhone 13 series still saw good demand in the quarter.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related