Apple TV+ has released the trailer for the all-new futuristic anthology series “Circuit Breakers,” premiering globally on Friday, November 11.

“Circuit Breakers” is a half-hour anthology series about middle-schoolers in the near future that uses science fiction as a backdrop to tell universal stories about growing up. The series was created by Melody Fox with executive producer Matt Hastings directing three episodes from the season including the pilot.

Apple says that each installment of “Circuit Breakers” features a sci-fi twist on kid relatable stories, with the intent of kids and families asking themselves how they would act in each unique situation. The gripping trailer highlights the seven distinct stories with cast including Callan Farris (“Grimcutty”), Nathaniel Buescher (“APB”), Veda Cienfuegos (“Undone”), Cole Keriazakos (“Southside”), Maz Jobrani (“Immigrant”), Cale Ferrin (“Endlings”), Quincy Kirkwood (“Y: The Last Man”), Arielle Halili (“Less Than Kosher”), Gavin MacIver-Wright (“Odd Squad: Mobile Unit”), Khiyla Aynne (“13: The Musical”), Maya McNair (“Clarice”) and more.

“Circuit Breakers” is executive produced by Hastings, Andrew Orenstein, Cottonwood Media’s Sarah Haasz, David Michel and Cécile Lauritano, Aircraft Pictures’ Anthony Leo and Andrew Rosen, and Todd Berger. Fox and Gillian Horvath serve as co-executive producers.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related