According to new research from Strategy Analytics, global smartphone shipments fell -9% year-over-year (YoY) to 297 million units in quarter three (Q3) 2022. Apple ranked in second place with 16% share, the highest third quarter performance over the past 12 years

Samsung topped the global smartphone market with 22% share in Q3 2022.. Xiaomi, OPPO (including OnePlus) and vivo stayed in the top five list.

Apple shipped 49 million iPhones worldwide in Q3. That’s up +6% YoY, for 16% global marketshare in Q3 2022. Strategy Analytics says Apple had a good quarter, led by newly launched iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, while the demand for iPhone 14 remained mixed.

“We forecast global smartphone shipments to decline -9% to -10% YoY in full-year 2022. Geopolitical issues, economy downturn, energy shortage and price hike, exchange rate volatility, and Covid disruption will continue to weaken consumer demand during the last quarter of 2022,” says Linda Sui, senior director at Strategy Analytics. “All these headwinds would continue through the first half of next year, before the situation eases in the second half of 2023. Samsung and Apple would continue to outperform and remain top two places. Chinese brands need to stabilize the performance in China market and explore new growth engine to terminate the falling track.”

