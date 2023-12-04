Japanese electronic parts maker TDK Corp. will manufacture lithium ion (li-ion) battery cells for iPhones in India, reports Reuters.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar says the company will set up a 180-acre facility in Manesar, Haryana, to build cells for batteries that will used in #MadeInIndia iPhones. He says that about 1,000 new jobs will be created.

Apple began assembling iPhones in the country in 2017 through Wistron and later Foxconn and has a total of 14 suppliers in India, notes Reuters. Made In India is is an initiative by the government of India to create and encourage companies to develop, manufacture and assemble products made in the country and incentivize dedicated investments into manufacturing.

