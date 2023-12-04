“Killers of the Flower Moon” will be available on video-on-demand services to buy or rent on Tuesday, notes 9to5Mac.

This means you’ll be able to buy or rent the film, through the Apple TV Store or other VOD services, before it becomes available to stream on Apple TV+. An official streaming date has still not been announced.

The New York Film Critics Circle voted Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” as the Best Film of 2023 and named the movie’s Lily Gladstone as Best Actress.

About ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Starring a cast led by Gladstone, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Robert De Niro the film premiered earlier this year at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, where it was met with broad critical acclaim and an extended standing ovation.

Directed by Martin Scorsese and written for the screen by Eric Roth and Scorsese, based on David Grann’s bestselling book of the same name, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror. The film also stars Jesse Plemons, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion and Tantoo Cardinal.

