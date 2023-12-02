Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of October 23-27.

° Check out my review of the Monoprice 40in CrystalPro Ultrawide USB-C Monitor.

° Apple has shared the most popular podcasts of 2023, with year-end charts localized for listeners in nearly 100 countries and regions.

° Apple Books has unveiled the top books and audiobooks of 2023 and launched Year in Review, a new in-app experience that helps readers to celebrate the titles, authors, and genres that defined their year.

° Apple is apparently ending its credit card partnership with Goldman Sachs.

° I don’t believe reports that Apple is discontinuing plans to build its own 5G modem.

° Apple will donate $1 per purchase to help fight AIDS for purchases made with Apple Pay at an Apple Store before December 28.

° Apple boasts a 100% recommendation rate from its interns.

° Apple’s iPhone sees 9% annual growth in the Middle East (excluding Turkey) in quarter three.

° Apple has unveiled the winners of the 2023 App Store Awards, recognizing 14 apps and games “that empowered users to unleash their creativity, discover a world of new adventures, and have fun with family and friends.”

° Apple and Paramount have discussed bundling their TV streaming services at a discount.

° Valve’s Steam gaming store will drop support for macOS High Sierra and macOS Mojave early next year.

° Global Apple Watch shipments increased 7% year-over-year in the third quarter.

