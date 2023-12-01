Apple has announced an event dubbed “Taylor Swift’s Eras: The Experience” to honor Swift being named Apple Music’s “Artist of the Year.

From an Apple tweet: “Swifties, grab your friends and your friendship bracelets. Registration is now open for #TSErasTheExperience in New York City December 8-9th celebrating @taylorswift13 as Apple Music’s 2023 #ArtistOfTheYear.”

To nab a spot interested fans in New York can sign up via this link provided by Apple. The registration period is open until December 2 at 11:00 a.m. Tickets for “Taylor Swift’s Eras: The Experience” can’t be bought or sold. You’ll have to show your ID at the event’s venue to verify that you’re the proper ticket holder.

