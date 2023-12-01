Apple has announced an event dubbed “Taylor Swift’s Eras: The Experience” to honor Swift being named Apple Music’s “Artist of the Year.
From an Apple tweet: “Swifties, grab your friends and your friendship bracelets. Registration is now open for #TSErasTheExperience in New York City December 8-9th celebrating @taylorswift13 as Apple Music’s 2023 #ArtistOfTheYear.”
To nab a spot interested fans in New York can sign up via this link provided by Apple. The registration period is open until December 2 at 11:00 a.m. Tickets for “Taylor Swift’s Eras: The Experience” can’t be bought or sold. You’ll have to show your ID at the event’s venue to verify that you’re the proper ticket holder.
Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today