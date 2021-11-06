Apple has filed for a patent (number 20210339143) for a “method and device for attenuation of co-user interactions in simulated reality (SR) space.” It involves the rumored “Apple Glasses” — an augmented reality/virtual reality head-mounted display (HMD).

About the patent filing

Many electronic systems enable an individual to interact with and/or sense various SR settings. One example includes head mounted systems. An HMD may have an opaque display and speaker(s). Alternatively, a head mounted system may be designed to receive an external display (e.g., a smartphone). The head mounted system may have imaging sensor(s) and/or microphones for taking images/video and/or capturing audio of the physical setting, respectively.

Apple says that SR technology allows for social interactions among users even when the users are not physically near one another. However, there’s no restriction that prevents two virtual avatars from attempting to occupy the same virtual space. Apple wants to overcome this limitation for Apple Glasses users.

Summary of the patent filing

Here’s Apple’s abstract of the patent filing: “In various implementations, methods and devices for attenuation of co-user interactions in SR space are described. In one implementation, a method of attenuating avatars based on a breach of avatar social interaction criteria is performed at a device provided to deliver simulated reality (SR) content. In one implementation, a method of close collaboration in SR setting is performed at a device provided to deliver SR content.”

About Apple Glasses

When it comes to Apple Glasses, such a device will arrive in 2022 or 2023, depending on which rumor you believe. It will be a head-mounted display. Or may have a design like “normal” glasses. Or it may be eventually be available in both. The Apple Glasses may or may not have to be tethered to an iPhone to work. Other rumors say that Apple Glasses could have a custom-build Apple chip and a dedicated operating system dubbed “rOS” for “reality operating system.”

