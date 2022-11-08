Take this one with a grain of salt, but a report from MarketWatch says that the rumored “Apple Glasses” — Apple’s augmented reality/mixed reality headset — may not arrive until 2025 or 2026 even though they were expected to be at least previewed next year.

Quoting Jeff Pu, an analyst at Haitong International Tech Research, the article says the AR/MR device will be postponed due to “design issues.” Apple has not yet responded to a request for comment from MarketWatch on its plans for AR glasses.

The Sellers Research Group (that’s me) still thinks that we’ll see the “Apple Glasses” (my term, not Apple’s) will at least be previewed in 2023 and will ship late next year or in 2024. However, I don’t think they’ll be delayed for another 2-3 years.

About Apple Glasses

When it comes to Apple Glasses, the rumors are abundant. It will be a head-mounted display. Or may have a design like “normal” glasses. Or it may be eventually be available in both. The Apple Glasses may or may not have to be tethered to an iPhone to work. Other rumors say that Apple Glasses could have a custom-build Apple chip and a dedicated operating system dubbed “rOS” for “reality operating system.”

