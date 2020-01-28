64BitApps has updated Image Cleaner, its app that allows users to remove the duplicate or similar images from their hard drive in order to free up space, to version 1.2.

Image Cleaner can scan a set of user selected folders or the Photos library for duplicate or similar image files. The user can adjust the similarity of the images that will be considered duplicates and the image formats which will be included in the scan.

Version 1.2 provides a new user interface with resizable windows, larger previews and support for Dark Mode in macOS Mojave and later. It also sports a more user-friendly and streamlined experience when removing duplicate images from the Photos library.

Image Cleaner is priced at US$4.99 (USD) and can be purchased from the Mac App Store and from 64BitApps online.

