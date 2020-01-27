Golden Frog has announced a new edition of its VPN software for Mac users. The new version of VyprVPN for Mac provides improved performance and a number of minor bug fixes.

According to the Golden Frogs, you can now enjoy exclusive VPN features to protect your online privacy and fight back against censorship. You can use the internet however you want, accessing the websites and online services you want without having to worry about local content restrictions.

VyprVPN for Mac is subscription based. It’s currently being offered for about $3 per month.

