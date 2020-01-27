TunesKit Studio has debuted Video Converter for both Mac and Windows users. It’s an app to convert, edit, rip videos, audios, and DVDs.

It incorporates all the basic and advanced features that users need, including converting videos, merging videos, editing videos, ripping DVDs, and more according to Henry Ramon, TunesKit product manager. It also provides broad media format support, customized presets for portable devices, the ability to convert or extract audios, etc.

On the Mac platform, it’s compatible with macOS 10.14 and higher. A demo version of Video Converter is available for download, but only convert the first one-third of the files. To unlock, users need to purchase the full version, which ranges from $39.95 for a personal license, $59.95 for 2-5 computers to $79.95 for unlimited use. All the packages are provided with free technical support and lifetime software.

