Mailbutler, an email extension designed to help professionals and teams enhance their inbox, is now available for Microsoft Outlook. It can be downloaded in the Microsoft app store (AppSource) or through the Mailbutler website.

The add-in works just like the one that was already available for Apple Mail and Gmail users. It includes features such as tracking details, follow up reminders, scheduling, message templates, and more.

Users can choose between three different types of subscriptions:

° Mailbutler Essential: Free, up to 30 actions;

° Mailbutler Professional: starting at US$7 per month, unlimited Professional features and up to 30 actions for Business features;

° Mailbutler Business: starting at $27 per month, unlimited access to all features.

Like this: Like Loading...