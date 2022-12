Apple today released iOS 16.1.2, a bug fix update. It can be downloaded on eligible iPhones over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

Here are Apple’s full release notes for the update:

This update provides important security updates and the following enhancements for your iPhone:

Improved compatibility with wireless carriers

Crash Detection optimizations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today