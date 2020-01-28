Apple has released iOS 13.3.1 and iPadOS 13.3.1. You can download them on your iPhone or iPad by going to Settings > General > Software Update.
According to Apple’s release notes, iOS 13.3.1:
Fixes an issue in Communication Limits that could allow a contact to be added without entering the Screen Time passcode
– Adds a setting to control the use of location services by the U1 Ultra Wideband chip
– Addresses an issue that could cause a momentary delay before editing a Deep Fusion photo taken on iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro
– Resolves an issue with Mail that could cause remote images to load even when the “Load Remote Images” setting is disabled
– Fixes an issue that could cause multiple undo dialogs to appear in Mail
– Addresses an issue where FaceTime could use the rear facing ultra-wide camera instead of the wide camera
– Resolves an issue where push notifications could fail to be delivered over Wi-Fi
– Addresses a CarPlay issue that could cause distorted sound when making phone calls in certain vehicles
– Introduces support for Indian English Siri voices for HomePod.
Apple says iPadOS 13.3.1:
– Fixes an issue in Communication Limits that could allow a contact to be added without entering the Screen Time passcode
– Addresses an issue with Mail that could cause remote images to load even when the “Load Remote Images” setting is disabled
– Fixes an issue that could cause multiple undo dialogs to appear in Mail
– Resolves an issue where push notifications could fail to be delivered over Wi-Fi
– Introduces support for Indian English Siri voices for HomePod.