Apple has released iOS 13.3.1 and iPadOS 13.3.1. You can download them on your iPhone or iPad by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

According to Apple’s release notes, iOS 13.3.1:

Fixes an issue in Communication Limits that could allow a contact to be added without entering the Screen Time passcode

– Adds a setting to control the use of location services by the U1 Ultra Wideband chip

– Addresses an issue that could cause a momentary delay before editing a Deep Fusion photo taken on ‌iPhone 11‌ or iPhone 11 Pro

– Resolves an issue with Mail that could cause remote images to load even when the “Load Remote Images” setting is disabled

– Fixes an issue that could cause multiple undo dialogs to appear in Mail

– Addresses an issue where FaceTime could use the rear facing ultra-wide camera instead of the wide camera

– Resolves an issue where push notifications could fail to be delivered over Wi-Fi

– Addresses a CarPlay issue that could cause distorted sound when making phone calls in certain vehicles

– Introduces support for Indian English Siri voices for HomePod.

Apple says ‌iPadOS‌ 13.3.1:

