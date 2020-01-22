iPhone assembler Wistron says that its third Indian iPhone plant is now ramping up for full-scale production, reports DigiTimes.

The company has established two plants in India, both located in Bengaluru. The third plant, located in Narasapura, will also undertake the production of iPhone devices initially, boosting Wistron’s overall production capacity “significantly” in India, according to DigiTimes. What’s more, Apple has continued expanding its iPhone production in the country, with manufacturing partner Foxconn Electronics purportedly beginning production of iPhone XR devices in the country.

In October 2019, Apple began selling made-in-India iPhone XR phones. The goal: expand its share in the world’s second-largest smartphone market where it’s struggled against cheaper products from rivals.

