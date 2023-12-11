According to International Data Corporation ’s (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, Australia’s smartphone market declined by 9.3% year-on-year (YoY) in the third quarter of 2023 (3Q23), shipping 1.81 million units, marking its fourth consecutive quarter of YoY declines.

Apple continues to dominate the country’s smartphone market though sales are down 5.2% YoY. As of 3Q23, the iPhone has 52% of Australia’s smartphone market. And though sales down YoY, Apple’s market share has actually increased from 59.7% in 3Q22.

The average smartphone selling price (ASP) increased by 5.1% YoY in 3Q23, reaching US$813, according to IDC. Smartphones priced above US$1000 sustained growth, driven by the recent releases of the Samsung Galaxy Z5 series and Apple iPhone 15 series.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related