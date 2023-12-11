In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Apple is now training its retail store employees on how to use and sell the Vision Pro.

The US$3,499 (and higher) Spatial Computer is due to arrive, in Apple’s words, in “early 2024.” This probably means it will likely (in my opinion) arrive in March, although there will likely be only limited quantities available at first.

From Gurman’s report: The device needs to be customized for each person, and a poor fitting could ultimately ruin the user’s experience. Every step will be carefully orchestrated, including how retail employees approach a customer and how they place the device on a user’s head.

While customers will be able to reserve a Vision Pro online, it increasingly sounds like they’ll be pushed to pick up the device at a store. Apple retail locations will soon receive new equipment to assemble and box up the headset, a sign that the launch is nearing. As a reminder, the Vision Pro will begin as a US-only product and retail stores will require appointments for purchase.

