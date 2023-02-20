Cosmetic tattoo artist Karen Green was gifted a first-generation iPhone in 2007 but never opened it. Now, she’s putting it up for auction, where it’s expected to fetch at least US$50,000, more than 80 times its original price, reports Business Insider.

The original iPhone had a 3.5-inch screen, a 2-megapixel camera, and the Safari web browser; it was initially available with only 4 GB or 8 GB of storage and sold for $599. Last year, another factory-sealed original iPhone auctioned for nearly $40,000.

