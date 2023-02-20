A new email phishing scam is on the rise for folks who use Apple products, says FOX News. The same claims that your Apple ID was locked because of suspicious activity or multiple sign-in attempts.

The email will prompt you to verify your account by clicking a link. This link takes you to a QR code generation website and will ask you to scan the code, “another common trick used by scammers to collect your data,” according to FOX News. Once that code is scanned, you will automatically be taken to another website that will ask you to fill out personal information such as your home and email address, bank account numbers and phone number.

The moral of the story: never click links in suspicious emails or in emails from people or companies you don’t know.

