Two Apple TV+ productions own Directors. Guild Association (DGA) awards that were presented on Feb. 18.

The streaming services’ “Pachinko” won the “One-Hour Period Single-Camera Series” honor for its “Chapter One” episode (production designer: Mara LePere-Schloop). “Severance” won “One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series” for its “Good News About Hell” episode (production designer: Jeremy Hindle).

Both series are are renewed for a second season. You can find the complete list of DGA winners here.

About Apple TV+

