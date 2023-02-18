On May 28, 2014, Apple announced its intention to acquire Beats Electronics for US$3 billion—with $400 million to be paid in Apple stock and the remainder in cash. The acquisition closed on August 1, 2014. Almost nine years later, I see no reason why the tech giant doesn’t go ahead and rebrand all Beats products with an Apple logo.

Apple makes its own branded TWS (true wireless stereo) products with the AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. I’ve long said that I don’t see the logic in having Apple-branded AND Beats-branded headphones since Apple owns Beats.

I suspect the tech giant is going to drop the Beats brand in the near future and have all its audio products simply carry the Apple logo. On the other hand, I have to admit that I’ve been expecting this to happen for years — and it still hasn’t.

