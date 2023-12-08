Apple TV+’s “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” is fourth and “Slow Horses” is number six on Reelgood’s weekly list of the most streamed movies and TV shows.

The top 10 list includes, in descending order, “Fargo” (Hulu), “May December” (Netflix), “A Murder at the End of the World’ (Hulu), “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” (Apple TV+),”Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” (Disney+), “Slow Horses” (Apple TV+), “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (Fubo), “Obliterated” (Netflix), “Candy Cane Lane” (Prime Video), and “Doctor Who” (Max).

