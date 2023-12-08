Apple Original Films has won in a bidding war for “Two for the Money,” a heist thriller package to star Academy Award winner Charlize Theron and former James Bond Daniel Craig, which has the “Fast & Furious” franchise’s Justin Lin aboard to direct and produce, reports Deadline.

In the film based on an original idea by Lin and his Fast X co-writer Dan Mazeau, Theron and Craig will play career thieves whose relationship spans the course of three big jobs. Pic is being developed by Lin’s Perfect Storm Entertainment, Theron’s Denver & Delilah banner, and Jeff Kirschebaum and Joe Roth’s RK Films, with Apple Studios serving as the studio.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related