Apple has unveiled updates and new features for iCloud.com. According to the tech giant, here’s what’s new:

° Customize What You See in Tiles and Take Action

Customize your tiles to see more from apps. For example, you can display just your favorite photos. Perform quick actions like deleting an email or marking a reminder as complete straight from a tile.

° Stay Up To Date

Get the latest updates from Mail and Calendar on your PC with browser notifications.

° New Features and Updated Designs

Explore new features like Memories in Photos or the list layout in Drive and updated, more consistent designs across apps.

The new features come after Apple recently made available new iCloud+ storage tiers of 6TB (US$29.99 monthly) and 12TB ($59.99 monthly).

