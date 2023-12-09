Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of Dec. 4-8.

° Apple is reportedly turning its attention to 6G despite issues in making its own modem.

° Chase Bank could replace Goldman Sachs as Apple’s Apple Card partner.

° Apple is purportedly planning about 50 new retail store locations, remodels, and/or relocations.

° Apple Podcasts has named Wiser Than Me the 2023 Show of the Year

° Apple Stores dominate Mac and iPad sales, but mobile carriers sell the most iPhones

° Four new games — Disney Dreamlight Valley, Sonic Dream Team, Puzzle & Dragons Story, and Turmoil — have come to Apple Arcade.

° Apple has published an independent study conducted by Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor Dr. Stuart Madnick that found “clear and compelling” proof that data breaches have become an epidemic, threatening sensitive and personal consumer data the world over.

° Apple’s head of iPhone and Apple Watch product design is leaving, as is Steve Hotelling, Apple’s senior executive overseeing touch-screen technology, health sensors and the company’s Face ID interface.

