Epson America has introduced the WorkForce ES-865 color duplex document scanner, a high-speed document scanner fine-tuned for high-volume businesses. It quickly scans stacks of documents unattended and can speed through both sides of a document in a single pass at fast speeds of up to 65 ppm/130 ipm.

The ES-865 is equipped with Epson’s ScanSmart Software, which is designed to simplify and streamline the processes of scanning, reviewing and saving documents. Home, small and medium business users can upgrade to ScanSmart Software Accounting Edition to help organize and export receipts into existing accounting software, such as QuickBooks Online, QuickBooks Desktop, Quicken, and TurboTax.

Compatible with both Mac and PC, the ES-865 is ideal for any business or home office workspace and allows users to scan to popular cloud storage services such as Evernote®, Dropbox® and Google Drive. The included TWAIN driver ensures integration with virtually any scanning software, while the built-in Nuance OCR allows users to create searchable PDFs or editable Word and Excel® files, ultimately helping to make everyday office tasks easier.

Equipped with a color LCD display for easy navigation, mode selection and maintenance features, the ES-865 features a 100-page Automatic Document Feeder (ADF) for high-volume batch scanning. With advanced paper feed technology including Slow Speed Mode for delicate sheets, Double-Feed Detection and Paper Protection to prevent misfeeds, the robust ES-865 allows users to conveniently scan important documents including business cards, ID cards and more.



The Epson WorkForce ES-865 has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $749.99 and will be available on February 13 through major online computer, office and electronic superstores and www.epson.com. The scanner will feature a one-year limited warranty and optional extended service plans featuring next business day exchange programs.

Like this: Like Loading...