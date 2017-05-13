KeyCue 8.4 offers improved compatibility with macOS Sierra

Ergonis Software (www.ergonis.com) has released KeyCue 8.4, a new version of the company's keyboard shortcut cheat sheet.

It displays an instant overview of the currently available keyboard shortcuts; application-specific menu shortcuts as well as system-wide hotkeys and user-defined shortcut descriptions. Version 8.4 improves compatibility with macOS Sierra and offers enhanced compatibility with third-party products and overall stability.

KeyCue 8.4 requires macOS 10.6 or newer. The upgrade is free for anyone who owns a license for KeyCue 8 or purchased a license for KeyCue 7 on or after March 1, 2015. Upgrade paths are available for owners of older licenses. For new users, the price is $19.99. A demo is available for download.