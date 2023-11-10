General Motors may be ditching CarPlay in future vehicles, but it’s not above poaching Apple employees.

In March GM announced that will phase out Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in its vehicles starting this year and will move to built-in infotainment system co-developed with Google, reported Reuters. GM owns Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC in the U.S. It will stop offering Apple ‌CarPlay‌ and Android Auto starting with the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer, which goes on sale this summer.

In a LinkedIn blog post, GM’s exec VP of Software and Services announced that he recently hired Chris Matthews, alongside three other former Apple employees. From the post:

Lori Mann is our new head of planning and program management and brings extensive background in software, design, project and resource management from her time at Apple, Uber and Nest.

Baris Cetinok is our new vice president of product, software and services. He is a former CPTO and has led product, engineering, design, and marketing at companies including Apple, American Express, Amazon and Microsoft. He has started new product categories, such as Office 365, Amazon Payments, iCloud and Apple Pay making him uniquely qualified to refine our software strategy and roadmap to drive product and engineering teams toward delivery.

David Richardson, vice president of software and services, joins us from Apple where he spent 11 years helping develop and lead Apple’s global infrastructure. He brings a wealth of experience in cloud computing and systems software from his roles in enterprise, startups and research.

Christopher Matthews, formerly a director within the Apple Design Team, is leading our new human interface design practice, which will enable us to move more quickly and creatively to deliver great experiences for our customers when interacting with our vehicles.

CarPlay is Apple’s tech that allows a car radio or head unit to be a display and controller for iPhones (model 5 and later) running iOS 7.1 or later. Apple says that “all major vehicle manufacturers are using CarPlay.” Well, except for GM, it seems.

