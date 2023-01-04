Super Mario Run arrives on the Apple App Store

Nintendo’s Super Mario Run game for the iPhone and iPad is now available at the Apple App Store. You can play the game one-handed and engage in a new battle mode called Toad Battle.

It’s a free download, but costs $9.99 to unlock all the features. Super Mario Run also requires a persistent Internet connection.

In the game, Mario runs through the world as you tap on the screen, making him jump to avoid obstacles, strike objects, clear gaps and perform other maneuvers. Level scores, coins and world progress are collected and tallied.

Super Mario Run features three main game modes: World Tour, in which gamers run through six worlds and 24 courses to rescue Princess Peach from the clutches of Mario's nemesis Bowser; Toad Rally, a multiplayer mode that pits users against friends and other players in a race to gather coins; and Kingdom Builder, which lets users customize a virtual environment with buildings and decorations purchased using collected coins and toads acquired through Toad Rally.