Apple adoption in the enterprise continues to increase, and nearly all IT professionals (90%) agree that deploying Apple devices in the workplace delivers positive business advantages, according to a new survey released today by Kandji, an Apple device management and security platform.

“The Apple in the Enterprise” survey also explores Apple adoption in comparison to other end-user platforms, how Apple devices contribute to employee productivity in today’s hybrid work environment, the value Apple devices offer in times of economic uncertainty, and how IT professionals view the security of the Apple ecosystem.

Commissioned by Kandji and conducted by Dimensional Research, the global survey gathered insights from more than 300 IT professionals – including more than 100 C-level (CIO, CTO, CISO, etc.) executives. Key findings include:

Apple device adoption continues to grow in the enterprise:

76% of large enterprises report an increase in their use of Apple devices in the past year.

57% report that Apple device use is growing faster than other options.

Apple is a cost-effective solution for the enterprise:

86% of large enterprises are preparing for economic uncertainty.

Nearly all IT professionals (90%) agree that Apple devices offer business advantages.

Reliability and long lifecycle are cited as main benefits (by 56% and 53% of respondents respectively).

Apple devices drive employee productivity

67% of IT professionals reported increased employee productivity with Apple adoption.

More than half of IT (56%) report Apple mobile devices (iPhone and iPad) are better for the productivity and user experience of remote/hybrid employees (vs. Android, 15%).

Apple devices provide a more secure environment

87% of IT professionals report that they have benefitted from their adoption of Apple devices, with nearly half (48%) reporting improved security.

Three-quarters of IT professionals believe that Apple is more secure than other types of devices.

76% of IT professionals report that Windows or Android devices are more likely to be targeted in a cyberattack than Apple devices.

Apple devices are tied better business outcomes:

30% of IT professionals reported reduced total cost of ownership (TCO) with Apple adoption.

One in five credit Apple adoption for creating additional revenue opportunities.

“Today, more than ever, business leaders must ensure that every decision drives value and results for the organization. And, as Apple devices continue to establish their influential position in the enterprise, they also provide a solution for current corporate situations,” says Adam Pettit, founder and CEO of Kandji. “Apple devices have exceeded the bounds of fulfilling employee enjoyment and are now proven to be a strategic choice for the business. I look forward to seeing their continued growth across enterprises of all sizes.”

This survey was conducted by Dimensional Research and commissioned by Kandji. A total of 315 qualified participants completed the survey. All participants had direct responsibility for selection, delivery, or management of Apple devices to employees and worked at a company with more than 500 end-user devices and more than 1,000 employees. Participants represented a wide range of job levels, industries, and global regions. A quota was set to include at least 100 C-level (CIO, CTO, CISO, etc.) executives.

About Kandji

Kandji is the Apple Device Management and Security Platform. Kandji empowers companies to manage and secure Apple devices in the enterprise and at scale. By centrally securing and managing your Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV devices, IT and InfoSec teams can save countless hours of manual, repetitive work with features like one-click compliance templates and more than 150 pre-built automations, apps, and workflows.

