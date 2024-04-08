Apple has updated its App Store guidelines to make it much easier to access game emulators through its digital storefront.

An amendment to the App Store guidelines page opens the doors to video game emulators that allow for game downloads. However, developers are “responsible for all such software offered in your app, including ensuring that such software complies with these Guidelines and all applicable laws.”

However, as noted by AppleInsider, since existing emulators usually rely on user-provided ROM files, it’s not clear how this will be enforced. In emulators on jailbroken devices, some rely on Files to import ROM files and BIOS files, and others have a custom file import feature.

