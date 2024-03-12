Apple is out with a new promo: buy one of the company’s gift cards at select retailers, and you’ll get 500 or 1,200 free Clash of Clans gems.

Buy a gift card valued at US$25-$49.99, and you’ll get 500 gems. But one for $50 and above, and you’ll get 1,200 gems.

You’ll get the bonus instantly upon gift card redemption. You’ll have to purchase the gift card by by March 31, and redeem the bonus offer by April 7. Select retailers are Best Buy, Giant Edge, Albertsons, GameStop, GIANT, HEB, and Stop & Shop.

Here’s how the Clash of Titans game is described: Join millions of players worldwide as you build your Village, raise a Clan, and compete in epic Clan Wars, showing of your skills against players from all over the globe. Use gems to speed-up your progression, purchase cool outfits, or snag options and books that will help you turn the tide in a skirmish. Clash is where the fun never stops!

Like this: Like Loading...

Related