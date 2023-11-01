The new Apple Pencil is available to order beginning today at apple.com/store and in the Apple Store app for US$79 in 33 countries and regions, including the U.S. Starting this week, it is available for purchase in stores.

It’s designed with a matte finish and a flat side that magnetically attaches to the side of iPad for storage and charges with a USB-C cable. The new Apple Pencil is compatible with all iPad models with a USB-C port, including iPad (10th generation), iPad Air (4th and 5th generations), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th generations), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th generations), and iPad mini (6th generation).

The new Apple Pencil is available for $69 to current and newly accepted college students and their parents, as well as faculty, staff, and home-school teachers of all grade levels. For more information visit apple.com/us-hed/shop..

Like this: Like Loading...

Related