Apple Original Films announced the premiere date for “The Family Plan,” and unveiled a first look at the new action-comedy feature starring Mark Wahlberg, who also serves as producer, and Michelle Monaghan, and directed by Simon Cellan Jones. “The Family Plan” will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, December 15, 2023.

Here’s how the film is described: an Morgan (Wahlberg) loves his quiet suburban life as a devoted husband, father of three and successful car salesman. But that’s only half the story. Decades earlier, he was an elite government assassin tasked with eliminating the world’s deadliest threats. When enemies from his past track him down, Dan packs his unsuspecting wife (Michelle Monaghan), angsty teen daughter, pro-gamer teen son and adorable 10-month-old baby into their minivan and takes off on an impromptu cross-country road trip to Las Vegas. Determined to protect his family — while treating them to the vacation of a lifetime — Dan must put his long-dormant skills into action, without revealing his true identity.

An Apple Original Film hailing from Skydance Media, “The Family Plan” also stars Zoe Colletti, Van Crosby, Saïd Taghmaoui, Maggie Q and Ciarán Hinds.

The film is directed by Simon Cellan Jones and written by David Coggeshall. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger produce for Skydance, alongside Mark Wahlberg and Stephen Levinson through Municipal Pictures. John G. Scotti executive produces.

