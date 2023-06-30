The season three (and perhaps series) finale of “Ted Lasso” delivered record streaming numbers for Apple TV+, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Viewers watched 1.24 billion minutes’ worth of the Emmy-winning comedy for the week of May 29-June 4 — the first time any show on Apple’s streaming service has topped a billion minutes, the article adds. The season three finale, released May 31, accounted for 529 million of those minutes (about 42.5 percent of the total), which Nielsen says is the highest weekly total for a single episode of “Ted Lasso.”

Since it premiered in August 2020, Ted Lasso has drawn more than 25 billion minutes of viewing in the U.S., according to Nielsen. Through June 4, the season two finale was the biggest single episode at 960 million minutes — “a total that the season three closer seems likely to pass, given that it got more than halfway there in a single week,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to Nielsen, “Ted Lasso” finished third among all titles for the week. The top two from the previous week — Netflix’s “FUBAR” (1.73 billion minutes) and “SWAT” (1.41 billion), which has episodes on Netflix, Hulu and Paramount+ — remain unchanged.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related