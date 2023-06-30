Apple TV+ won two trophies at the 23rd annual Golden Trailer Awards. The Golden Trailers recognize the professionals working behind the scenes to craft trailers and marketing content for new movies, TV series and streaming programs.

“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” won for “Best Documentary-Bio Pic of an Individual.” Ted Lasso S3 “Fun” won for “Best Comedy for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot). You can find the complete list of winners here.

