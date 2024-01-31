BAIR has launched a Kickstarter campaign for TAIM, a tech accessory that’s a cable organizer and more.

It’s made of custom Merino wool felt, an elastic band, and a bronze finish machined metal “grab tab.” TAIM manages cables and enhances your workspace’s aesthetics. It’s tailored to fit all current single-port USB-C Apple MacBook power adapters and designed with future models in mind.

“Our aim with TAIM was to address the ubiquitous challenge of tangled wires, but with an added touch of sophistication,” says BAIR CEO Blair Hasty. “We are driven to create products that are not just functional but also enrich the user’s life with style and innovation.”

