The Producers Guild has announced the motion picture and television nominees for its 2024 PGA Awards, And Apple TV+ and Apple Original Films have six nominations.

Apple Original Films’ “Killers of the Flower Moon” is up for the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures.

“The Morning Show” is nominated for the Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama.

“Ted Lasso” is nominated for the Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy.

“Lessons in Chemistry” is nominated for the David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television.

“The Velveteen Rabbit” is nominated for The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program.

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series” is nominated for The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program.

You can find the complete list of nominees here. The 8,400-member Producers Guild of America‘s hardware will be handed out Sunday, February 25, at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

