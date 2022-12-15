Apple TV+ has received three nominations for AARP The Magazine’s annual Movies for Grownups Awards, which were announced on Thursday morning.

“Black Bird” is nominated for “Best TV Movie/Limited Series. Gary Oldman of “Slow Horses” is nominated for Best Actor (TV). And “Sidney” is nominated for Best Documentary.

The awards are given out to “champion films made by and for grownups.” The 21st annual Movies for Grownups ceremony will take place on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.

About Apple TV+

